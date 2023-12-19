Mississippi, Kiffin agree to contract extension ahead of Peach Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has agreed to a contract extension. Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced the agreement Tuesday without disclosing any details. Kiffin has led the 11th-ranked Rebels into the Peach Bowl against No. 10 Penn State on Dec. 30 and to the program’s first two 10-win regular seasons. Kiffin has guided the Rebels to four consecutive bowl berths and two New Year’s Six bowl appearances in the past three years.

