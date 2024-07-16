Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin had to hold it together at SEC Media Day as he spoke about late father

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin came to SEC Media Days still grieving the death of his father, Monte Kiffin, a longtime and well-respected NFL assistant. Monte Kiffin died last week at 84. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledged Monte Kiffin as he introduced Lane at SEC Media Days, and the younger Kiffin took some effort to hold it together as he took to the podium. He said the outpouring of support he and his family have received in recent days has been uplifting.

