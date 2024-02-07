Missi’s dunks help power No. 13 Baylor to a 79-73 win over No. 23 Texas Tech

WACO, Texas (AP) — RayJ Dennis scored 21 points, 7-foot Baylor freshman Yves Missi had 17 points with some impressive dunks, and the 13th-ranked Bears beat No. 23 Texas Tech 79-73. It was the Red Raiders’ third consecutive loss. Jayden Nunn added 14 points for the 17-5 Bears, including seven in the 13-0 run that put them ahead to stay. Joe Toussaint had 18 points and six assists for 16-6 Texas Tech.

