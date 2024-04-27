Miserable runs continue for Juventus and injury-hit Milan in 0-0 draw in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Juventus have prolonged mediocre runs after playing out a 0-0 draw in Turin in Serie A. The result on Saturday could leave the Bianconeri nervously looking over their shoulders at the end of the weekend. Juventus remains third but 11 points above sixth-placed Atalanta, which has two games in hand. The top five in Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League. Lecce has taken another small step towards safety with a 1-1 draw at home to Monza after both goals came in stoppage time.

