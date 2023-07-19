Misdemeanor simple-assault case for Titans’ Rashad Weaver is now closed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The misdemeanor simple-assault case against Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver has been closed. Weaver was charged in 2021 in Pittsburgh in an incident that occurred days before the Titans drafted him with a fourth-round pick. The charge against Weaver stemmed from an alleged altercation with a woman. Weaver played in college at Pitt. The status change of “nolle prossed” in court records means the case won’t go forward and charges are typically dismissed. In a document to complete that process, prosecutors stated the accuser “does not wish to be subjected to the stress of the criminal-trial process.”

