Miranchuk scores in 84th minute to lift Atlanta United to 2-2 tie with Messi’s Inter Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — Alexey Miranchuk scored on a booming shot in the 84th minute to give Atlanta United a 2-2 tie with MLS-leading Inter Miami, which brought on Lionel Messi as a substitute. After making a triumphant return to the Miami lineup with two goals and an assist last weekend, Messi started this game on the bench. Coach Gerardo Martino wanted to manage the minutes of his 37-year-old star, who is coming back from an injury with the club in the midst of a busy stretch. Messi trotted on in the 61st, shortly after Leo Campana had scored off a deflected free kick to put the Herons in front. Miami improved to 19-4-6 with five matches remaining in the regular season.

