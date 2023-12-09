Mintz, Starling lead way in Syracuse’s 80-68 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 25 points, JJ Starling had 21 and Syracuse defeated Georgetown 80-68 on Saturday. Quadir Copeland added 14 points. The trio combined for 35 of Syracuse’s 45 second-half points and the Orange pulled away over the final six minutes. Mintz got 13 of his points at the line on 15 attempts. Starling hit all three of his 3-point attempts and Copeland was 6 of 7 from the field. Jayden Epps scored 17 points but was just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers and Supreme Cook added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas, who shot 42%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.