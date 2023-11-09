Mintz scores career-high 26 points in Syracuse’s 89-77 win over Canisius

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored a career-high 26 points and Syracuse defeated Canisius 89-77. Mintz, a sophomore guard who had 20 points in a season-opening win over New Hampshire on Monday, scored 12 straight points in a 16-3 run that gave the Orange a 20-point lead with nine minutes remaining. Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling added 17 points and seven assists, Justin Taylor 13 points and Chris Bell 12. The Orange shot 54%. Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod had nine rebounds, five blocks and seven points. Tre Dinkins scored 17 points to lead the Golden Griffins.

