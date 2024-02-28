Mintz scores 29 points and Syracuse wins third straight game, beating Hokies 84-71

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 29 points and Syracuse withstood a second-half rally before pulling away from Virginia Tech 84-71 on Tuesday night in the Orange’s season home finale. Mintz was 10-of-17 shooting and made all eight of his free throws. JJ Starling scored 13 points and Maliq Brown and Quadir Copeland 12 each with Brown adding eight rebounds for Syracuse (19-10, 10-8 ACC). Sean Pedulla scored 18 points, Lynn Kidd had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds, Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and Mylyjael Poteat 11 points for the Hokies (15-13, 7-10).

