Mintz scores 18, Copeland 15 and Syracuse eases past Oregon 83-63

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 18 points, Quadir Copeland had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists off the bench, and Syracuse defeated Oregon 83-63. Oregon took an early 14-5 lead but Syracuse stormed back and took a 21-20 lead on a dunk by Benny Williams. The Orange stretched their lead to eight points when Williams dunked off a long lob pass from Mintz with 23 seconds left in the half. Syracuse led 33-25 at the break after outscoring Oregon 28-11 over the final 11 1/2 minutes of the period. After a quiet first half, Mintz scored 12 points after halftime and Syracuse led by at least 20 points for most of the final 6 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.