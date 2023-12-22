Mintz, Brown guide Syracuse to 83-71 victory over Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 18 points and Maliq Brown added a double-double off the bench to lead Syracuse to an 83-71 victory over Niagara on Thursday night.Mintz made 7 of 15 shots for the Orange (9-3), who are on a four-game win streak and are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season when they won 10 of their first 11. Brown, a sophomore, finished with 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting and 10 rebounds. Luke Bumbalough finished with a career-best 26 points to lead the Purple Eagles (3-8).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.