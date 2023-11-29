Mintz and Bell combine for 53 points as Syracuse eases by LSU 80-57 in the ACC/SEC Challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored a career-high 33 points, Chris Bell added 20 points, with six 3-pointers, and Syracuse dominated the second half in beating LSU 80-57 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Mintz scored Syracuse’s opening 12 points of the second half to make it 45-34. Bell started a 19-3 run with three 3-pointers, and he capped it with another 3-pointer for a 66-42 lead. Mintz was 9 of 16 from the field and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line for Syracuse (5-22). Bell was 6 of 10 from distance to finish five points shy of matching his career-high of 25 points. Justin Taylor had six points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mintz scored 17 first-half points, including a fast-break dunk with 34.3 seconds left.

