Minshew can’t extend Colts’ win streak, but playoffs are still within reach

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts had managed to climb back into playoff contention without their starting quarterback and star running back. But their four-game winning streak ended Sunday as they were routed by the Cincinnati Bengals 34-14. Not much went well for the Colts on either side of the ball, and coach Shane Steichen acknowledged he wasn’t sure how it happened. Quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an interception and was sacked three times, and the Colts’ offense scored only one touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.