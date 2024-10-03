Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Rusnák adds goal, assist as Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assists and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. The 22-year-old Minoungou opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Rusnák converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and then, on the counter-attack, set up Paul Rothrock for a finish from the left side of the area that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 67th. The Sounders have five wins and just one loss in seven games since returning from the Leagues Cup break and has outscored its opponents 15-5 during that span. Vancouver’s Fafà Picault, who was shown a yellow card in the 46th minute, was shown a red card in the 88th.

