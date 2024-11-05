Minor’s 23 points pace Oregon St. past Utah Tech 80-57, win 11th straight opener under Wayne Tinkle

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damarco Minor scored 23 points and Oregon State pulled away in the second half to post an 80-57 win over Utah Tech in the season opener. The Beavers have won each of their 11 season openers under coach Wayne Tinkle, who is now one win shy of 300.

