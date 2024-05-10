Minor stakeholder Thierry Henry on hand to see Como promoted to Serie A

COMO, Italy (AP) — Thierry Henry is in the stadium to see his investment in Como pay off when the Italian second-tier club wins promotion to Serie A. Como is coached by Henry’s former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas. It drew with Cosenza 1-1 on Friday to clinch second place in Serie B and end a 21-year absence from the top tier. Frosinone has missed a chance to put some distance between itself and Serie A relegation by losing at home to Inter Milan 5-0. The win extends Inter’s lead at the top to 21 points ahead of second-place AC Milan. Frosinone remains fourth from bottom with two games left. Three teams go down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.