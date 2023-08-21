Minor minor league infielder Cristopher Larez suspended 56 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets minor league infielder Cristopher Larez has been suspended for 56 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The 17-year-old Venezuelan agreed in January to a minor league contract with a $1.4 million signing bonus. He hit .274 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 24 games at the Dominican Summer League. He played 21 games at shortstop and two at second base. Twelve players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.