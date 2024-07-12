Minor leaguers Yeury Tatiz of Seattle and Charlie Zink of Boston suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Yeury Tatiz was suspended for 80 games and Boston Red Sox right-hander Charlie Zink for 56 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs. Tatiz was suspended for a positive test for Clomiphene under the minor league drug program, the commissioner’s office said. Zink was disciplined for a positive test for Stanozolol under the drug program for minor league players assigned outside of the United States and Canada. Six players have been disciplined this year under the minor league program and two under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

