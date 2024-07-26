Minor leaguers Perez, Jimenez and Frias given 56-game suspensions for positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis right-hander Kener Perez, San Diego left-hander Ibrahym Jimenez and free agent left-hander Yonathan Frias were suspended for 56 games each following positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs. Perez tested positive for Stanozolol, Jimenez for Nandrolone and Frias for Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Friday, All three were penalized under the drug program for minor league players assigned outside of the United States and Canada. Thirteen baseball players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including two under the big league program: Cincinnati infielder Noelvi Marté and Toronto infielder Orelvis Martínez.

