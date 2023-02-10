Minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas gets 2nd drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Sonny Vargas was suspended for 110 games following a positive test for Boldenone, his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s minor league drug program. Then in the San Francisco Giants organization, Vargas was suspended for 60 games last March 4 for a positive test for Stanozolol. The 22-year-old left-hander has not pitched in a game since 2021 in the Arizona Rookie League. He was released by the Giants on Sept. 19. He became the second player disciplined under the minor league program this year after Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.