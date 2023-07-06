Minor league pitcher Santana suspended for positive drug test, 1 day after release from Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Welington Santana has been suspended for 56 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test under the minor league drug program. The suspension was issued Thursday, a day after he was released by the Chicago Cubs. MLB says Santana tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, which is an anabolic steroid. A 22-year-old right-hander, Santana signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on June 4 and went 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA over nine innings in seven games with the Dominican Summer League Cubs. Ten players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

