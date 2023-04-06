Minor league pitcher calls Tatis ‘cheater’ after monster HR

A San Francisco Giants minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a “cheater” on Twitter after the suspended San Diego Padres superstar hit a mammoth homer in a Triple-A game while on a rehab assignment. Kade McClure of the Sacramento River Cats responded to a tweet that included video of the homer by saying, “cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension.” Tatis is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas on a rehab assignment while finishing the 80-game suspension he received Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He’ll be eligible to join the active roster on April 20.

