Minnesota High School Football Poll
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL
State Football Rankings
Compiled by Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune, from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.
The voters are:
Randy Shaver, Talk North
Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News
Ron Haggstrom, Minnesota Star Tribune
Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune
Joe Brown, West Central Tribune
Brian Jerzak, PrepRedZone
Steve Thomson, WCCO-Radio
Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press
Davis La Vaque, Minnesota Star Tribune
Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin
Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Jim Paulsen, Minnesota Star Tribune.
Voting is tallied as such: Each voter votes for a Top 10 in each class. Votes are awarded a point total based on the position in the ranking in each class. Number 1-ranked teams get 10 points, No. 2 get 9, etc.
WEEK 1
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote totals
NINE-PLAYER
1. (tie) Nevis (6) 2-0 93
Mountain Iron-Buhl (2) 2-0 93
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 75
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 2-0 61
5. Cherry 2-0 44
6. Verndale 2-0 40
7. Leroy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. (1) 2-0 34
8. Spring Grove 2-0 33
9. Mabel-Canton (1) 2-0 31
10. Goodridge/Gyglya 2-0 25
Others receiving votes: Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 23, Kingsland 22, Hancock (1) 20, Kittson County Central 17, Mountain Lake Area 17, Fosston 8, Stephen-Argyle 8, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 7, Bertha-Hewitt 6, Cromwell-Wright 5, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1, Littlefork-Big Falls 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (8) 2-0 103
2. Springfield 2-0 82
3. BOLD (2) 2-0 70
4. Mahnomen/Waubun 2-0 55
5. Goodhue 2-0 53
6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2-0 46
7. Browerville/Eagle Valley 2-0 39
8. Parkers Prairie 2-0 36
9. Dawson-Boyd 2-0 34
10. Upsala/Swanville 2-0 28
Others receiving votes: Blooming Prairie (1) 25; Fillmore Central (1), 23; Lester Prairie 19; Ada-Borup/West 17, Deer River 16, Red Lake County 8, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 8, Mille Lacs 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Caledonia (5) 2-0 98
2. Barnesville (2) 2-0 93
3. Eden Valley-Watkins (5) 2-0 79
4. Jackson Co. Central 2-0 74
5. Cannon Falls 2-0 69
6. Chatfield 2-0 52
7. Triton 2-0 34
8. Holdingford 2-0 31
9. Norwood Young America 2-0 30
10. Waterville-Elysian-Morrstn 2-0 16
Others receiving votes: Barnum 15, Kimball Area 14, International Falls 9, St. Agnes 9, Staples-Motley 7, Randolph 7, Pillager 6, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, Pelican Rapids 5, Dover-Eyota 3, Hawley 3.
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (11) 2-0 110
2. Dassel-Cokato 2-0 78
3. (tie) Albany 2-0 66
3. (tie) Fairmont 2-0 66
5. Holy Family 2-0 65
6. Pequot Lakes 2-0 53
7. Pierz 2-0 31
8. St. Croix Lutheran 2-0 29
9. Pine Island 2-0 27
10. Waseca 1-1 23
Others receiving votes: Fergus Falls 19, Annandale 18, Luverne 13, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 10, Litchfield 9, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6, New London-Spicer 6, Two Harbors 6, Esko 4, Rochester Lourdes 2, East Grand Forks 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Hutchinson (6) 2-0 104
2. Becker (4) 2-0 92
3. Orono 2-0 68
4. Totino-Grace 2-0 67
5. Marshall (1) 2-0 61
6. Detroit Lakes 2-0 52
7. Mound Westonka (1) 2-0 42
8. Hermantown 2-0 24
9. (tie) Chisago Lakes 2-0 21
9. (tie) Holy Angels 2-0 21
Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 17, Providence Academy 14, Byron 13, Princeton 11, Kasson-Mantorville 10, St. Anthony Village 9, Minneapolis Camden 8, North Branch 8, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Rocori 6, New Ulm 3, Zimmerman 2
CLASS 5A
1. Elk River (7) 2-0 99
2. Alexandria (1) 2-0 85
3. Owatonna (2) 2-0 72
4. Moorhead (1) 2-0 68
5. Waconia 2-0 64
6. Mankato East (1) 2-0 49
7. Robbinsdale Armstrong 2-0 34
8. Sauk Radpids-Rice 2-0 32
9. Andover 1-1 24
10. Rochester John Marshall 2-0 20
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Cooper 19, Mankato West 18, Two Rivers 18, Duluth East 12, Minneapolis Washburn 10, St. Thomas Academy 9, Tartan 4, Chaska 3, Mahtomedi 2, Park Center 2, St. Cloud Tech 2.
CLASS 6A
1. Edina (7) 2-0 107
2. Lakeville North (2) 2-0 101
3. Maple Grove (2) 2-0 98
4. Blaine 2-0 69
5. Minnetonka 2-0 65
6. Shakopee 2-0 62
7. Eden Prairie 1-1 31
8. Lakeville South 1-1 28
9. Rosemount 1-1 18
10. Eagan 1-1 17
Others receiving votes: Forest Lake 10, Park of Cottage Grove (1) 10, Stillwater 9, Centennial 8, Mounds View 6, Prior Lake 6, St. Michael-Albertville 6, Anoka 4, Wayzata 4, East Ridge 1.
