Minnesota High School Football Poll
Compiled by Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune, from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.
The voters are:
Randy Shaver, Talk North
Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News
Ron Haggstrom, Minnesota Star Tribune
Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune
Joe Brown, West Central Tribune
Brian Jerzak, PrepRedZone
Steve Thomson, WCCO-Radio
Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press
Davis La Vaque, Minnesota Star Tribune
Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin
Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Jim Paulsen, Minnesota Star Tribune.
Voting is tallied as such: Each voter votes for a Top 10 in each class. Votes are awarded a point total based on the position in each respective set of rankings. Example: Number 1-ranked teams get 10 points, No. 2 get 9, etc.
For Week of Sept. 16, 2024
1. Lakeville North (7) 3-0 115
2. Maple Grove (3) 3-0 105
3. Minnetonka (2) 2-0 102
4. Edina 2-1 77
5. Shakopee 3-0 76
6. Eden Prairie 2-1 62
7. Eagan 2-1 39
8, Anoka 2-1 20
9. Lakeville South 1-2 19
10. Stillwater 2-1 17
Others receiving votes: Mounds View 12, Blaine 7, Sr. Michael-Albertville 5, Farmington, Buffalo 2, Rosemount 2.
_____
1. Elk River (11) 3-0 118
2. Alexandria 3-0 105
3. Moorhead (1) 3-0 91
4. Owatonna 3-0 85
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 64
6. Andover 2-1 51
7. Rochester John Marshall 3-0 36
8. Waconia 2-1 31
9. Mankato West 2-1 26
10. Mankato East 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 12, Chaska 10, Minneapolis Washburn 8, St. Thomas Academy 5, Sauk Radpis-Rice 2, Monticello 1
_____
1. Becker (9) 3-0 116
2. Totino-Grace (3) 3-0 105
3. Orono 3-0 100
4. Hutchinson 2-1 68
5. Mound Westonka (1) 3-0 63
6. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 36
7. Providence Academy 2-1 30
8. Byron 2-1 27
9. Princeton 3-0 26
10. New Ulm 3-0 24
Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 15, Kasson-Mantorville 10, Marshall 10, North Brandch 10, Detroit Lakes 7, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1
_____
1. Stewartville (12) 3-0 120
2. Dassel-Cokato 3-0 103
3. Fairmont 3-0 82
4. Albany 3-0 80
5. Holy Family 3-0 73
6. Pequot Lakes 3-0 69
7. Pine Island 3-0 34
8. Pierz 3-0 31
9. Waseca 2-1 30
8. Fergus Falls 3-0 16
Others receiving votes: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 10, Annandale 6, East Grand Forks 5, Esko 3, Luverne 3, St. Croix Lutheran 3
_____
1. Barnesville (6) 3-0 107
2. Eden Valley-Watkins (2) 3-0 101
3. Chatfield (4) 3-0 99
4. Jackson Co. Central 3-0 70
5. Cannon Falls 3-0 69
6. Caledonia 2-1 47
7. Triton 3-0 43
8. Holdingford 3-0 42
9. Norwood Young America 3-0 36
10. Barnum 3-0 11
Others receiving votes: International Falls 10, Kimball Area 6, Randolph 6, St. Agnes 3 Lester Prairie 2, Staples-Motley 2
_____
1. Minneota (12) 3-0 120
2. Springfield 3-0 90
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 88
4. Goodhue 3-0 82
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0 56
6. (tie) Parkers Prairie 3-0 41
6. (tie) Dawson-Boyd 3-0 41
8. Browerville/Eagle Valley 3-0 40
9. BOLD 2-1 36
10. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 20
Others receiving votes: Blooming Prairie 17; Ada-Borup West 6, Fillmore Central 5, Lester Prairie 3, Red Lake County 3
_____
1. Nevis (7) 3-0 115
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 3-0 106
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 93
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 3-0 78
5. Cherry 3-0 58
6. Verndale 3-0 50
7. Leroy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 3-0 47
8. Spring Grove 3-0 38
9. Goodridge/Gyglya 3-0 29
10. Fosston 3-0 10
Others receiving votes: Hancock 9, Mountain Lake Area 6, Stephen-Argyle 5, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4, Kingsland 4, Cromwell-Wright 3, Ogilvie 3, Houston 2
_____
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.