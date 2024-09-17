Minnesota High School Football Poll

Compiled by Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune, from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.

The voters are:

Randy Shaver, Talk North

Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News

Ron Haggstrom, Minnesota Star Tribune

Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune

Joe Brown, West Central Tribune

Brian Jerzak, PrepRedZone

Steve Thomson, WCCO-Radio

Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press

Davis La Vaque, Minnesota Star Tribune

Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin

Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press

Jim Paulsen, Minnesota Star Tribune.

Voting is tallied as such: Each voter votes for a Top 10 in each class. Votes are awarded a point total based on the position in each respective set of rankings. Example: Number 1-ranked teams get 10 points, No. 2 get 9, etc.

For Week of Sept. 16, 2024

CLASS 6A

1. Lakeville North (7) 3-0 115

2. Maple Grove (3) 3-0 105

3. Minnetonka (2) 2-0 102

4. Edina 2-1 77

5. Shakopee 3-0 76

6. Eden Prairie 2-1 62

7. Eagan 2-1 39

8, Anoka 2-1 20

9. Lakeville South 1-2 19

10. Stillwater 2-1 17

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 12, Blaine 7, Sr. Michael-Albertville 5, Farmington, Buffalo 2, Rosemount 2.

CLASS 5A

1. Elk River (11) 3-0 118

2. Alexandria 3-0 105

3. Moorhead (1) 3-0 91

4. Owatonna 3-0 85

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 64

6. Andover 2-1 51

7. Rochester John Marshall 3-0 36

8. Waconia 2-1 31

9. Mankato West 2-1 26

10. Mankato East 2-1 15

Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 12, Chaska 10, Minneapolis Washburn 8, St. Thomas Academy 5, Sauk Radpis-Rice 2, Monticello 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (9) 3-0 116

2. Totino-Grace (3) 3-0 105

3. Orono 3-0 100

4. Hutchinson 2-1 68

5. Mound Westonka (1) 3-0 63

6. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 36

7. Providence Academy 2-1 30

8. Byron 2-1 27

9. Princeton 3-0 26

10. New Ulm 3-0 24

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 15, Kasson-Mantorville 10, Marshall 10, North Brandch 10, Detroit Lakes 7, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (12) 3-0 120

2. Dassel-Cokato 3-0 103

3. Fairmont 3-0 82

4. Albany 3-0 80

5. Holy Family 3-0 73

6. Pequot Lakes 3-0 69

7. Pine Island 3-0 34

8. Pierz 3-0 31

9. Waseca 2-1 30

8. Fergus Falls 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 10, Annandale 6, East Grand Forks 5, Esko 3, Luverne 3, St. Croix Lutheran 3

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (6) 3-0 107

2. Eden Valley-Watkins (2) 3-0 101

3. Chatfield (4) 3-0 99

4. Jackson Co. Central 3-0 70

5. Cannon Falls 3-0 69

6. Caledonia 2-1 47

7. Triton 3-0 43

8. Holdingford 3-0 42

9. Norwood Young America 3-0 36

10. Barnum 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: International Falls 10, Kimball Area 6, Randolph 6, St. Agnes 3 Lester Prairie 2, Staples-Motley 2

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (12) 3-0 120

2. Springfield 3-0 90

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 88

4. Goodhue 3-0 82

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0 56

6. (tie) Parkers Prairie 3-0 41

6. (tie) Dawson-Boyd 3-0 41

8. Browerville/Eagle Valley 3-0 40

9. BOLD 2-1 36

10. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 20

Others receiving votes: Blooming Prairie 17; Ada-Borup West 6, Fillmore Central 5, Lester Prairie 3, Red Lake County 3

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (7) 3-0 115

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 3-0 106

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 93

4. Hills-Beaver Creek 3-0 78

5. Cherry 3-0 58

6. Verndale 3-0 50

7. Leroy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 3-0 47

8. Spring Grove 3-0 38

9. Goodridge/Gyglya 3-0 29

10. Fosston 3-0 10

Others receiving votes: Hancock 9, Mountain Lake Area 6, Stephen-Argyle 5, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4, Kingsland 4, Cromwell-Wright 3, Ogilvie 3, Houston 2

