Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
|CLASS 4A
1. Park Center
2. Wayzata
3. Lakeville North
4. Lakeville South
5. Shakopee
6. Minnetonka
7. East Ridge
8. Hopkins
9. Buffalo
10. Eastview
|CLASS 3A
1. Totino-Grace
2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
3. Alexandria
4. Orono
5. Delano
6. Stewartville
7. Mankato East
8. DeLaSalle
9. St. Cloud Tech
10. South St. Paul
|CLASS 2A
1. Breck
2. Lake City
3. Holy Family Catholic
4. Albany
5. Minnehaha Academy
6. Eden Valley-Watkins
7. Esko
8. Caledonia
9. Minneapolis North
10. MN Valley Lutheran
|CLASS 1A
1. Cherry
2. Cass Lake-Bena
3. Dawson-Boyd
4. Nevis
5. West Central Area
6. Ada-Borup West
7. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s
8. Fertile-Beltrami
9. Henning
10. Sacred Heart
_____
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.