The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center

2. Wayzata

3. Lakeville North

4. Lakeville South

5. Shakopee

6. Minnetonka

7. East Ridge

8. Hopkins

9. Buffalo

10. Eastview

CLASS 3A

1. Totino-Grace

2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

3. Alexandria

4. Orono

5. Delano

6. Stewartville

7. Mankato East

8. DeLaSalle

9. St. Cloud Tech

10. South St. Paul

CLASS 2A

1. Breck

2. Lake City

3. Holy Family Catholic

4. Albany

5. Minnehaha Academy

6. Eden Valley-Watkins

7. Esko

8. Caledonia

9. Minneapolis North

10. MN Valley Lutheran

CLASS 1A

1. Cherry

2. Cass Lake-Bena

3. Dawson-Boyd

4. Nevis

5. West Central Area

6. Ada-Borup West

7. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s

8. Fertile-Beltrami

9. Henning

10. Sacred Heart

