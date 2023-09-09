Minjee Lee storms to 2-shot LPGA lead in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minjee Lee made up a lot of ground quickly and now leads the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour. Lee was six shots behind Peiyun Chien to start the third round. The two-time major champion birdied her first three holes and wound up with a 65. She already was leading after a birdie on the 10th. Chien had a double bogey and three bogeys on the front nine. She rallied for a 73. Lee has a two-shot lead over Chien and Charley Hull of England. Hull overcame a triple bogey on the first hole to shoot 68.

