Minjee Lee shoots 7-under 65 to lead Blue Bay LPGA in China

SANYA, China (AP) — Minjee Lee has shot a 7-under 65 to lead by one stroke after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China’s southern island of Hainan. Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, and Ruixin Liu are tied for second after 66s on the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course. Lee picked up seven birdies without dropping a shot on a course the Australian knows well. She won here in 2016.

