Minjee Lee loses a 5-shot lead in 6 holes and then wins in a playoff in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minjee Lee looked like a sure winner in Cincinnati when she had a five-shot lead with eight holes to play. She needed a playoff to beat Charley Hull in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Lee went for the green on a par 5 when she had a four-shot lead and hit her shot out-of-bounds. Hull ran off three straight birdies. Lee had to make a 7-foot par putt just to get into the playoff. On the second extra hole, Lee hit a wedge that ran out to 2 feet for birdie and her first win on the LPGA Tour this year.

