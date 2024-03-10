Minix scores 26, Thelwell 21 as Morehead St. beats UALR 69-55 in OVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 26 points and Drew Thelwell added 21, including 13 in the final 8-plus minutes, to help Morehead State blew a 17-point lead before the Eagles No. 1 seed Arkansas-Little Rock 69-55 in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Third-seeded Morehead State, which played in the championship game for the third time in four seasons, set a program record for single-season wins with 26 and won its sixth OVC tourney. The Eagles will make their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance, their first since 2021. Bradley Douglas led Arkansas-Little Rock with 14 points, KK Robinson scored 13 and Jamir Chaplin 11.

