Minicucci and Yarns each account for 3 TDs to help Delaware beat Albany 28-14

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw three touchdown passes, Marcus Yarns had 127 yards rushing and accounted for 3 TDs and Delaware beat Albany 28-14. Delaware (7-1, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association) won its first six games before a 28-9 loss at Richmond last time out. Yarns ran for 69-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. After Albany (3-5, 1-3) went three-and-out on its opening possession, Yarns caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Minicucci to cap a 10-play, 71-yard drive that made it 14-0 less than 6 minutes into the game. Albany went 75 yards in 17 plays and took nearly-10 minutes off the clock and Jojo Uga’s 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half made it a one-touchdown game with 5:12 left until the fourth quarter.

