Mings joins Buendia as long-term injury absentees for Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has been dealt a second huge early-season injury blow with England defender Tyrone Mings set for a long time on the sidelines with what the club says is a “significant knee injury.” Mings writhed in pain and was carried off the field on a stretcher after hurting his right knee while making an interception during the first half of Villa’s 5-1 loss at Newcastle on Saturday. Villa says “the defender has undergone scans and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.” Attacking midfielder Emi Buendia is also facing months out after sustaining a knee injury in training on Wednesday.

