Mings joins Buendia as long-term injury absentees for Aston Villa

By The Associated Press
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is put onto a stretcher after getting injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Aston Villa at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has been dealt a second huge early-season injury blow with England defender Tyrone Mings set for a long time on the sidelines with what the club says is a “significant knee injury.” Mings writhed in pain and was carried off the field on a stretcher after hurting his right knee while making an interception during the first half of Villa’s 5-1 loss at Newcastle on Saturday. Villa says “the defender has undergone scans and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.” Attacking midfielder Emi Buendia is also facing months out after sustaining a knee injury in training on Wednesday.

