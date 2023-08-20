Minamino shines and Monaco beats Strasbourg 3-0 to extend perfect start

PARIS (AP) — Takumi Minamino provided two goals and an assist as Monaco beat Strasbourg 3-0 in the French league to extend its perfect start to the season with a second win in as many games. Minamino put Monaco ahead in the 20th minute with a low drive from 25 meters. The Japan winger doubled the lead in the 36th by nodding home a cross from Caio Henrique. Minamino then led a counterattack in the 58th to set up Wissam Ben Yedder for the third goal. Last season’s runner-up Lens drew 1-1 with Rennes to have only one point after two games.

