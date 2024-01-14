Minamino double helps Japan to comeback 4-2 win against Vietnam in Asian Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Takumi Minamino scored two goals as Japan came from behind to beat Vietnam 4-2 in the Asian Cup. Record four-time Asian Cup winner Japan is ranked 17th by world soccer’s governing body and is tipped to regain the trophy it last won in 2011. But the tournament favorite trailed 2-1 in the first half despite Minamino opening the scoring after 11 minutes of the Group D match. Nguyen Dình Bac evened the score at Al Thumama Stadium five minutes later. Vietnam is ranked 94th by FIFA and went ahead through Pham Tuan Hai’s goal in the 33rd but Japan recovered to seal the win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.