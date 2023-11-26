Min Woo Lee serves up a victory at the Australian PGA Championship

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Min Woo Lee has won the Australian PGA Championship by three shots from Riyuka Hoshino of Japan. The 25-year-old from Western Australia closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 20 under. He started and finished his final round with bogeys but wildly celebrated his eagle at the 9th. He put on a chef’s hat and started his victory celebrations after a par on the 17th — the so-called party hole at Royal Queensland Golf Club — gave him a four-shot lead with one hole to play. Marc Leishman made seven birdies in a closing 64 to move into third place at 16 under, one ahead of Curtis Luck.

