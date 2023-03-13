Min Woo Lee falters at Players, says it could’ve been worse

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Min Woo Lee reacts on the 18th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Min Woo Lee had a big opportunity at The Players Championship. He was tied for the lead early in the final round. But a couple of blunders led to a triple bogey and a double bogey. He shot 76 and tied for sixth. The Australian sees the upside. It could have been worse. He had a pair of late birdies and now is No. 45 in the world with a decent chance at making the Masters. The island-green 17th hole was the scene of three aces this week. That’s a first for the TPC Sawgrass.

