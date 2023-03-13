Min Woo Lee falters at Players, says it could’ve been worse

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Min Woo Lee had a big opportunity at The Players Championship. He was tied for the lead early in the final round. But a couple of blunders led to a triple bogey and a double bogey. He shot 76 and tied for sixth. The Australian sees the upside. It could have been worse. He had a pair of late birdies and now is No. 45 in the world with a decent chance at making the Masters. The island-green 17th hole was the scene of three aces this week. That’s a first for the TPC Sawgrass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.