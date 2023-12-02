Min Woo Lee and Rikuya Hoshino share lead after contrasting 3rd rounds at Australian Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Min Woo Lee made a dramatic birdie on the 18th hole to keep his bid of winning back-to-back titles on track despite a challenging day in the third round of the Australia Open. Lee produced a trademark dazzling chip from the bunker and then rolled in for birdie on the par-5 18th to move back to the top of the leaderboard at 13-under with Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino. Lee and Hoshino hold a one-shot lead over Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick and American Patrick Rodgers. Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa led the women’s field at 12 under. She is three shots clear of two-time major winner Jiyai Shin.

