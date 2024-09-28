Mimms runs for 2 TDs and a career-high 145 yards, Eastern Michigan rolls past Kent State 52-33

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delbert Mimms III ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 145 yards and Eastern Michigan beat winless Kent State 52-33 in a Mid-American Conference opener. Mimms busted loose for a 27-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, and he added another 27-yard score that stretched the Eagles’ lead to 45-21 about a minute into the fourth. Kent State tied the game three times, the last with Tommy Ulatowski’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Chrishon McCray on the second play of the second half that made it 21-all. Ulatowski threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score for Kent State (0-5, 0-1).

