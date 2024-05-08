Milwaukee Brewers activate outfielder Christian Yelich from 10-day injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers activated outfielder Christian Yelich from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

He had been on the injured list since April 16 (retroactive to April 13) with a low back strain. He was in Wednesday’s starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals as the designated hitter.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers optioned infielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville.

Yelich has five home runs and 11 RBIs in 11 games this season. His batting average is .333 and on-base percentage .422.

