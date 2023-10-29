Milton, Wright, Sampson power No. 21 Tennessee to a 33-27 win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Joe Milton III passed for a touchdown, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson rushed for scores and Charles Campbell kicked four field goals to help No. 21 Tennessee outlast Kentucky 33-27 on Saturday night. Sampson’s 12-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter provided a nine-point cushion the Volunteers needed as the Wildcats continued fighting back behind a 372-yard passing performance by Devin Leary. Alex Raynor made a 28-yard field goal with 4:24 remaining to get Kentucky within a touchdown, but Sampson’s big run on Tennessee’s subsequent drive helped consume the clock. Leary was 28 of 39 with two touchdowns.

