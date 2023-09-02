Milton throws 2 TD passes and runs for 2 other scores as No. 12 Tennessee routs Virginia 49-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers’ first game in 294 days. Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs’ first game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never trailed in a neutral site game that felt much more like a Vols’ home game.

