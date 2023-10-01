Milton, sack-happy defense lead No. 21 Tennessee to 41-20 revenge victory over South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton threw for 231 yards and No. 21 Tennessee sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a 41-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Jaylen Wright ran for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) in their first game against the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) since a meltdown last season that cost them a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Kamal Hadden returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 24-10 lead at halftime. Rattler threw for 164 yards and Mario Anderson ran for 101 yards, with a 75-yarder for a score. South Carolina was 2 of 14 on third-down conversions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.