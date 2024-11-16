Milroe, Williams lead No. 9 Alabama to 52-7 win over Mercer, an FCS team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third in just over two quarters to help No. 9 Alabama beat FCS team Mercer 52-7. Ryan Williams ran for a 29-yard touchdown and caught a 14-yard score for the Crimson Tide, who got a reprieve from Southeastern Conference games after re-entering the Top 10 with a dominating win over LSU. The Bears, playing without injured quarterback DJ Smith, had already clinched a spot in the FCS playoffs and at least a share of the Southern Conference title.

