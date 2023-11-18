Milroe, No. 8 Alabama roll past FCS team Chattanooga, 66-10 for 9th straight win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half of No. 8 Alabama’s 66-10 rout of Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide won their ninth straight game but got a breather from the Southeastern Conference against the Mocs, an FCS team. Milroe led Alabama to a 38-7 halftime advantage to continue his own personal hot streak, including 13 total touchdowns in the past three games. He completed his first 10 passes, with throws of 56 and 44 yards to Jermaine Burton. Chattanooga played without starting quarterback Chase Artopoeus. Replacement Luke Schomburg was 10 of 21 for 107 yards with an interception.

