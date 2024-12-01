Milroe, No. 13 Alabama keep playoff hopes alive with 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for 256 yards and ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Alabama to a 28-14 victory over Auburn to keep the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes alive. It was the final chance for Alabama to make a statement in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season, which was further marred by four turnovers in the Iron Bowl. The Tide entered 13th in the playoff rankings and must wait to see how the chase shakes out. The Tigers kept it close for a half but wound up with a fifth straight Iron Bowl loss and fourth consecutive losing season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.