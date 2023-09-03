Milroe has 5 TDs — 3 passing, 2 rushing — to lead No. 4 Alabama past Middle Tennessee, 56-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for three long touchdowns and ran for a pair of scores to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 56-7 season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State. Milroe emerged on top of a three-man battle to replace Bryce Young in fall camp for the Crimson Tide, and delivered big plays and no costly mistakes in his second career start. He launched on-target touchdown passes of 47 yards to Isaiah Bond, 48 to Jermaine Burton and 29 to Amari Niblack. A much bigger challenge awaits with a visit from No. 11 Texas.

