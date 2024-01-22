Milner edges closer to EPL appearance record but Brighton lacks scoring spark in 0-0 draw vs Wolves

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has drawn 0-0 with Wolverhampton in a lackluster match at the Amex stadium. Neither side could find a goal in a game notable for marking James Milner’s 633rd Premier League appearance. The 38-year-old former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder now sits second in the all-time appearances list, one ahead of Ryan Giggs and 20 behind Gareth Barry. Monday’s point takes Brighton up into seventh, one place above Manchester United. Wolves remains in 11th place.

