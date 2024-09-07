Miller’s four TDs power North Dakota State in 52-3 rout of Tennessee State in home opener

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 43 yards and a score as North Dakota State routed Tennessee State 52-3 in its home opener. The Bison rebounded from a 31-26 season-opening loss at Colorado after leading at halftime by scoring the game’s first 52 points, allowing the Tigers just a 19-yard field goal with just over five minutes left to play.

