Miller’s career-high 27 lift Wake Forest past Miami in OT, 86-82

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller hit a 3-pointer to give Wake Forest the lead in overtime, then sealed the victory with a pair of free throws as the Demon Deacons held off Miami 86-82 in their Atlantic Coast Conference home opener. Wake Forest is now 9-0 on its home court and its nine-game win streak is the program’s longest since 2008-09, when the Deacons won 16 straight games. Fresh off a 95-82 victory over No. 16 Clemson, the Hurricanes saw their four-game win streak end.

