Miller’s 4 TD day leads Southern Utah past winless Lincoln (CA), 35-6

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score after Southern Utah staked winless Lincoln (California) to a 6-0 lead, leading the Thunderbirds to a 35-6 victory. Lincoln drove 61 yards on 12 plays to take a 6-0 lead. TJ Goodwin ran 12 yards for the score midway through the first quarter, but a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.